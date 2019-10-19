Taoiseach: All 27 EU states will need to approve any Brexit extension requests

The Taoiseach has said to date, no request for an extension has been made by the UK Government.

A defiant Boris Johnson said he will not negotiate a fresh Brexit delay with the EU despite losing a key Commons vote.

At a special Saturday sitting, MPs voted by 322 to 306 in favour an amendment withholding approval of his Brexit deal until legislation to implement it is in place.

Leo Varadkar said should that happen, President Tusk will consult with all 27 Heads of State & Government on whether or not one will be granted.

He says an extension can only be granted by unanimity.

Should that happen, President Tusk will consult all 27 Heads of State & Govt on whether or not we will grant one. Extension can only be granted by unanimity."

European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt has posted on Twitter following the House of Commons vote saying:

"The @Europarl_EN's Brexit Steering Group will consider the outcome of today's vote for the Letwin amendment on Monday. Whatever happens next, the marches outside the Parliament show just how important a close EU - UK future relationship is."

