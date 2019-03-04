NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Tánaiste confirms work to finalise Cork event centre funding is ongoing

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 06:32 PM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Work to finalise the complex funding arrangements for the stalled Cork event centre is still ongoing, the Tánaiste has confirmed.

Just days after calls from the city’s business leaders, hoteliers and publicans for “certainty, accountability and meaningful communication” on the controversial project, Simon Coveney said legal advice on the increased State-aid, upped from €20m to €30m, including the contentious €9m repayable loan element is awaited.

At the opening of the Clonakilty Distillery in West Cork today, the Tánaiste said he speaks “all the time” to businesses in Cork about the project.

“We are at a point now where we are awaiting legal advice from two senior counsels to make sure that we can move to the next stage, which is effectively finalising the conditions by which the €30m that has been sanctioned and committed by government is actually spent,” he said.

“Some of that money needs to be a repayable loan, We have known that for many, many months but the circumstances around that need to be consistent with the original tendering process.

So anybody who has been involved in this process knows exactly what is going on. There are ongoing discussions, in fact, weekly discussions, which I am involved in to continue to move this process forward.

READ MORE: Taoiseach defends Enda Kenny over Facebook lobbying claims

He said as the funding issues are being finalised, BAM will finalise the planning process.

“I am as frustrated as anybody else that we are not physically seeing it being built at the moment but there are processes that need to be concluded so we don’t make decisions and then find that they are legally challenged," he said.

It's more than four years since the State funding was sanctioned and more than three years since the sod was turned. BAM has been asked for further information on its planning application for the enlarged venue.

More on this topic

Businesses hopeful Cork event centre will be completed despite delays

Business groups call for clarity on Cork event centre

No comparison between National Children’s Hospital costs and stalled Cork event centre, Tánaiste insists

Simon Coveney: €9m of State funding for Cork event centre must be loan


KEYWORDS

CorkEvent Centre

More in this Section

Eddie Collins, former Fine Gael minister and TD, dies aged 78

Developer calls for ban on politicians objecting to housing projects

Facebook page set up urging US to keep murderers of Limerick's Jason Corbett behind bars

Former Lord Mayor: Govt must clarify proposals for directly-elected mayors


Lifestyle

As Pete Davidson moves on from Ariana Grande: 7 emotional stages of seeing an ex with someone new

Inspired by the European Indoor Championships? Here’s what field events can do for your fitness

5 post-workout mistakes you didn’t know you were making

Irish women to be celebrated at 'The Business of Books' ahead of International Women's Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »