Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tánaiste apologises for 'significant delays' after CervicalCheck scandal

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 01:24 PM
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Correspondent

The Tánaiste has apologised to women who are now waiting up to 18 weeks for smear check results because of increased volumes in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal.

Simon Coveney has told the Dáil that the HSE regrets that there are now "significant delays" in the screening process.

"It's not good enough and I would like to apologise to those patients affected," said Mr Coveney.

The Tánaiste was responding to questions from Sinn Féin's health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly who said a measure intended to give women peace of mind was now in fact causing further worry.

READ MORE: 'They are going around the country like cowboys' - John McGuinness urges Govt to regulate receivers

She said that back in May when the Government announced that all concerned women could get additional smear tests, GPs warned that they had not been consulted on this.

She claimed the Government had not factored in the increased volumes and the pressures this would put on the screening service.

"What was and still is a good idea has been completely mismanaged to the point that is having the reverse effect of what was the intention.

"The measure was supposed to assure women but now we have women articulating further worry and discomfort over the length of time that they are waiting for their tests.

Women were told that they would have their results in six to eight weeks but they are now waiting for up to 18 weeks because the labs can't deal with the additional volume of tests that are being sent to them

She said this was also having a knock-on effect as samples are expiring before they are looked at by the labs.

"This is creating a cyclical effect where samples are being taken and then expiring because of the increased waiting time due to the volume of tests taken and it is just being repeated again and again," she said.

"Announcements are becoming the hallmark of this Government delivery, on the other hand, is often sadly lacking," said Ms O'Reilly.


KEYWORDS

CervicalCheckDelaysSimon Coveney

Related Articles

Disappointment over more adversarial process amid cautious welcome for cancer scandal tribunal

CervicalCheck: Varadkar denies plans to indemnify smear labs

Report recommends tribunal to deal with claims from cervical check scandal

Judge proposes system for dealing with CervicalCheck claims outside courts

More in this Section

Maurice McCabe ‘owed hefty payout by State’

Peter Casey refuses to back down over Traveller comments

Government calls on UK to honour backstop commitments

HSE urged to restore national mental health director’s role


Breaking Stories

On World Menopause Day: 5 myths you really need to stop believing

Photography awards capture life at its wildest

This is how to stay healthy as a new parent – according to The Body Coach

A question of taste: Sinead Dunphy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »