'Take a look at Ireland': Donald Trump wants to 'take back' pharmaceutical jobs

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 09:39 AM

Donald Trump has referenced Ireland in a pledge to bring US pharmaceutical manufacturing back to America.

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News, the US President also insisted said he believed there will be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

He says countries are working together to find a treatment, and he doesn't care who develops it first.

Mr Trump also says he has plans to return drug manufacturing to the United States.

"It's not only China," he said. "Take a look at Ireland, they make our drugs.

Everybody makes our drugs except for us

"But we're bringing that whole supply chain back," he added.

'Why are they not needed now?': Clarity wanted on wearing of facemasks

Donald Trump

