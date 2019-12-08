News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
SVP to mark 175 years of extending a helping hand to families in need

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 09:32 AM

The St.Vincent de Paul will unveil a plague later today at the site of the first meeting of the society 175 years ago.

The society was founded on Charles St West in Dublin.

Since then it has provided help and support through the famine, two world wars, an pprising and a civil war.

Larry Twomey, from St.Vincent de Paul, said the basic work of the organisation remains the same as 175 years ago.

"The basic work is still the visiting of families in their homes and helping them to self sufficency by dealing with the immediate issue that might present ... but then going beyond that to the underlying causes of their distress and what can be done to help them out of it.

