Suspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co Wexford

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Gardaí have identified potential suspects for an attack by a group of men on three teenage girls, in which at least one girl was allegedly seriously sexually assaulted.

Youths, believed to be from Kilkenny, are being sought by gardaí in Wexford in connection with the attack.

Gardaí have gathered a list of names of people who they are trying to track down in Kilkenny.

Detectives believe these individuals may have been either directly involved in the attack or were with those who carried it out.

Gardaí are investigating complaints that at least one teenage girl was seriously sexually assaulted.

It is not yet clear if two other girls were also sexually assaulted.

A specialist child interviewer was brought in to conduct interviews, said gardaí.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour in Gorey between 10pm on Saturday night last and 2am on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Burrow area between 10pm on Saturday night and 2am on Sunday morning who saw any suspicious behaviour to contact gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí would not release any further information “due to the sensitive nature of the incident”.

A garda spokesperson said: “Owing to the nature of the alleged incidents and ages of those involved we will not be commenting further at this time.”

He said inquiries are ongoing.

Additional reporting by Catherine Shanahan

