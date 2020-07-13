Survey finds three-quarters of people likely to get coronavirus vaccine if one is found

More than four in five people believe certain groups should be prioritised with any Covid-19 vaccine.
A survey for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) shows 75 percent believe frontline healthcare workers should get it first.
The next group prioritised by the public for a vaccine were people with underlying health conditions, followed by the over-70s. Of the four groups presented in the survey, the lowest priority was given to the under-18s.
The groups who said they were most likely to get a Covid-19 vaccine when it is available are the over-55s, scoring 80%, and people who have either had Covid-19 or know someone who had the disease, registering 78%.
Almost three in four people are likely to get the vaccine if one is found. The survey found that 52% are very likely to get the vaccine while 21% are fairly likely. Almost one-fifth, or 17%, are unlikely to get the vaccine while 10% are unsure.
"There is a high probability that most people will choose to get a vaccine when one is available," said Oliver O’Connor, Chief Executive of IPHA.
"Our scientists are working hard to discover vaccines and treatments for Covid-19."
Doctors and nurses emerged as the most trusted sources of information about a vaccine. Almost all respondents, or 94%, said they would trust them with the facts while 91% would trust healthcare experts. Pharmacists were next, at 88%.
The pharmacy was favoured by 91% of people as a convenient place to get a Covid-19 vaccine, followed by the doctor’s surgery, at 89%, and the nearest hospital at 59%.