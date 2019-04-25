NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn has died, aged 82

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 12:45 PM

Superquinn founder and politician Feargal Quinn has died, aged 82.

He passed away peacefully at his home in Howth, Co Dublin, after a short illness.

Mr Quinn established the Superquinn chain of supermarkets and served as a Senator from 1993 to 2016.

The former Senator is survived by his wife Denise, their five children, and 19 grandchildren.

In a statement, the Quinn family said: "First and foremost Feargal was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

"To everyone else who knew him, he was an ebullient businessman, entrepreneur, innovator and former Senator."

Superquinn was founded by Mr Quinn in 1960. It was sold to the Musgrave Group in 2011, who rebranded the remaining stores as SuperValu in 2014.

Mr Quinn also presented the RTÉ TV series 'Feargal Quinn's Retail Therapy'.

More on this topic

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

test cp 1d

test cp 1c

test cp 1b

More in this Section

Safe robbed from Tipperary Ladbrokes

Storm Hannah to bring heavy winds over the weekend

Three candidates set to nominate themselves for NI seats in Europe

Over 500 people waiting on trolleys


Lifestyle

Foodies share hilarious ideas on Twitter using #mycookbookiscalled

5 ways to improve your family’s eating habits on holiday

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is the newest face of sneaker brand Superga

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »