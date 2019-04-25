Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn has died, aged 82

Superquinn founder and politician Feargal Quinn has died, aged 82.

He passed away peacefully at his home in Howth, Co Dublin, after a short illness.

Mr Quinn established the Superquinn chain of supermarkets and served as a Senator from 1993 to 2016.

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of my former colleague Fergal Quinn. A great politician with enormous integrity & a pioneering businessman always ahead of his time— Martin Conway (@conwayforclare) April 25, 2019

The former Senator is survived by his wife Denise, their five children, and 19 grandchildren.

In a statement, the Quinn family said: "First and foremost Feargal was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

"To everyone else who knew him, he was an ebullient businessman, entrepreneur, innovator and former Senator."

Superquinn was founded by Mr Quinn in 1960. It was sold to the Musgrave Group in 2011, who rebranded the remaining stores as SuperValu in 2014.

Mr Quinn also presented the RTÉ TV series 'Feargal Quinn's Retail Therapy'.