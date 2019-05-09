NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Summer sun finally on the way next week

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 03:28 PM

It looks like summer may finally be on its way next week with temperatures set to rise at last.

Unfortunately, we will have to endure more showery conditions and low temperatures for the next few days, with lows of 0 to 4 degrees predicted tonight by Met Éireann.

A mix of showers and sunny spells with temperatures of up to 14 degrees are on the card for tomorrow, with these conditions remaining around the same on Saturday,

However, some frost could appear in the north of the country on Saturday night as lows of 0 to 2 degrees are forecast.

However, a dry, sunny day on Sunday will see temperatures hitting highs of temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in the west, with the mercury likely to hit 14 and 16 degrees across the rest of the country.

The warm weather will continue into the early days of next week, with dry and settled conditions having the potential to reach highs of 19 degrees.

The forecast comes after the World Meteorological Organisation revealed that last month was the second warmest April on record.

Temperatures over most of Europe were warmer in April 2019 than in the 1981-2010 average for the month.

READ MORE

Bobby Ryan's children to lead Late Late Show line up

More on this topic

Why we can't get enough of the weather

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain

Wet and cloudy with some late sunshine

Overcast with late spells of sunshine

KEYWORDS

WeatherSunMet Éireann

More in this Section

Broadband report delayed until after elections

Fórsa calls for reform of local authorities

Economist: Government should 'look at the broadband plan again'

Joan Burton calls for more resources to tackle gang activity in Dublin


Lifestyle

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Meet the people behind four Irish businesses setting the bar for sustainable food production

Approval ratings: Dr Harry Barry on the common mistake parents are making

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »