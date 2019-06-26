News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sudden thunderstorm causes flooding in Killarney

File photo of Killareny
By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 10:56 AM

A sudden thunderstorm on Tuesday evening in Killarney saw tourists run for cover, roads flood, and shops close early in a weather event not seen for fifty years according to locals.

Walkers, jaunting cars and cyclists in the Killarney National Park in Muckross were caught in the downpour after 5pm when the skies suddenly darkened during a warm fine afternoon.

Volumes of water descended during cracking thunder in the event which lasted almost half an hour.

Fire station officer in Killarney, Paudie Mangan said the fire service were called to Ardshanavooley, a housing development on the eastern side of town at around 5.40 pm and were met with "a river "of water flowing in front of the houses.

“The water flowed with such force it lifted manhole covers,” Mr Mangan said.

In the Killarney town centre where shops open late for the tourist season there was extensive flooding in Chapel Lane with up to six inches of water along the laneway.

Tourists ran for cover.

Major stores like Penneys in High Street were forced to close early after water entered the shop.

Drainage systems have been renewed in the town in recent years but “the sheer volume “ of water was simply too much, Mr Mangan said.

“It was the sheer volume of water that came down so suddenly,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals say it is fifty years or more since they remember such a weather event in June.

