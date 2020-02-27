Study finds students leaving schools due to bullying

Bullying is one of the main reasons young people leave school early.

That was the finding of a new report on early school leaving in Carlow.

The report also found half of young people who leave mainstream school early quit for mental health reasons.

"There are serious gaps in our system around emotionally counselling supports for young people in Carlow affecting their early school leaving today, said Dr Paul Downes, from the educational disadvantage centre in DCU.

"This is an issue not only of relevance in Carlow but points to failures of national policy also."

Meanwhile, 30% percent of children with autism are 'suspended' by short school days, according to a new report.

Technical University Dublin and Inclusion Ireland also found 25% of all kids with disabilities are placed on reduced timetables.