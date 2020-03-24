Students urged to ignore speculation about exams and keep focused on studies

Students have been urged to ignore speculation about the exams, particularly on social media, and stay focused on their studies as schools look set to remain closed.

Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, confirmed this Tuesday that although schools are closed up to March 29, they will not be opening immediately after that.

Further information on the extended school closures is expected to be issued by the Department of Education in the coming days.

The decision to close creches, schools and universities has been a necessary one as Ireland seeks to tackle the huge and developing challenges posed by the coronavirus.

That’s according to Seamus Lahart, the president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI).

“These are exceptional circumstances and we thank teachers and lecturers for their creativity, application and ongoing commitment to students," he said.

“The public can be assured that educators will continue to do their work to the highest professional and ethical standards.”

Students should also be commended for their diligence, he added.

“We fully recognise that these are uncertain and often stressful times for them and their families.”

“We would strongly advise students, particularly those taking state examinations this summer, to ignore speculation, particularly on social media , and continue to engage wholeheartedly with their studies across the breadth of the curriculum.

“Leaving Certificate students can take it as a given that every effort is being made by the State Examinations Commission and by everybody in the broader education community to have appropriate arrangements in place for their examinations.”