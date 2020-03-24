News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Students urged to ignore speculation about exams and keep focused on studies

Students urged to ignore speculation about exams and keep focused on studies
By Jess Casey
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 03:14 PM

Students have been urged to ignore speculation about the exams, particularly on social media, and stay focused on their studies as schools look set to remain closed.

Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, confirmed this Tuesday that although schools are closed up to March 29, they will not be opening immediately after that.

Further information on the extended school closures is expected to be issued by the Department of Education in the coming days.

The decision to close creches, schools and universities has been a necessary one as Ireland seeks to tackle the huge and developing challenges posed by the coronavirus.

That’s according to Seamus Lahart, the president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI).

“These are exceptional circumstances and we thank teachers and lecturers for their creativity, application and ongoing commitment to students," he said.

“The public can be assured that educators will continue to do their work to the highest professional and ethical standards.”

Students should also be commended for their diligence, he added.

“We fully recognise that these are uncertain and often stressful times for them and their families.”

“We would strongly advise students, particularly those taking state examinations this summer, to ignore speculation, particularly on social media , and continue to engage wholeheartedly with their studies across the breadth of the curriculum.

“Leaving Certificate students can take it as a given that every effort is being made by the State Examinations Commission and by everybody in the broader education community to have appropriate arrangements in place for their examinations.”

READ MORE

Education Minister: Irish schools will not reopen after Friday

More on this topic

Secondary school principals warn of burnoutSecondary school principals warn of burnout

Lessons to be learned as pupils still looking for places in SeptemberLessons to be learned as pupils still looking for places in September

Planning permission granted for new school in Cork villagePlanning permission granted for new school in Cork village

ETB spends €2m without tenders being issuedETB spends €2m without tenders being issued


TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

European social affairs watchdog raises concerns about young workers in IrelandEuropean social affairs watchdog raises concerns about young workers in Ireland

FF, FG to swap policy papers to kickstart talksFF, FG to swap policy papers to kickstart talks

Arlene Foster: Follow Boris Johnson’s orders to save livesArlene Foster: Follow Boris Johnson’s orders to save lives

Covid-19: McDonald's closure announcement sparks drive thru queuesCovid-19: McDonald's closure announcement sparks drive thru queues


Lifestyle

This coronavirus lockdown isn’t all bad for parents. Yes, for most of us, it’s a nightmare trying to juggle childcare, work, and downing half-a-pack of Custard Creams in the kitchen without getting caught.Learner Dad: Five things that have emerged for me since Leo handed us back our children

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex advice: Inject some excitement into marriage and try new things

Dust, pollen and mould can all trigger allergy symptoms indoors. Sam Wylie-Harris finds out how to reduce the risk.8 steps to minimise allergens in your home

Relive the decade in all its garish glory.Nine of the worst style mistakes you probably made in the 80s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »