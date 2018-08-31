Student Saoirse, 11, designs sensory room for her school

By Helen Kelleher

It was an extra special back-to-school day for 11-year-old Saoirse Hayes from Kinsale, Co Cork, as the sensory room she designed for her school opened for use for the first time.

Susan O’Hanrahan, principal of Scoil Naomh Eltin, Kinsale, with sixth class student Saoirse Hayes and her teacher Dara Neary in the new multi-sensory room which was designed by Saoirse.

The rainforest-themed multi-sensory room has been two years in the making and will benefit all 306 students who attend Scoil Naomh Eltin in Kinsale.

Saoirse, a sixth class student, came up with the design when she entered a ‘Fyffes Go Bananas’ primary school design competition which invited budding young architects to submit ideas as to how best to incorporate a multi-sensory space into a mainstream school.

Saoirse took first prize in the competition two years ago and her winning design was unveiled yesterday after it was brought to life and installed by Adam & Friends in the school during the summer months.

We are delighted and we know it will bring great pleasure to all the students,” said school principal Susan O’Hanrahan. “It has many features including a climbing wall, a trampoline, a bouncing ball area, rope ladders, tactile areas, and multiple mirrors.

“Scoil Naomh Eltin now has two separate multi-sensory spaces. Saoirse with her teachers Dara Neary and Julie Deasy put a lot of work into this design. Saoirse is very good at maths and so it was amazing to watch her put a 3D model together. We are all very proud of her here in Scoil Naomh Eltin as are her parents John and Mary Hayes.”

Scoil Naomh Eltin yesterday welcomed two new junior infant classes of 20 students each at the start of another school year.