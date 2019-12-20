'Stormont can turn the lights back on,' says Tánaiste as DUP accused of thwarting powersharing deal

A deal to restore the powersharing executive at Stormont could have been reached last night - but for the DUP.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said he is "deeply disappointed" that the party was the only one to hold out on a possible agreement.

Extra money for the North's crisis-hit health system and other projects is on offer, the Northern Ireland Secretary said.

But significant gaps remain on the place of the Irish language and reform of devolved institutions which have been in deep freeze for almost three years, the DUP said.

Stormont collapsed in January 2017, and since then, the Northern Ireland Assembly has been suspended.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he is sure a deal can be done before Christmas.

Mr Coveney said: "There is a deal to be done, Northern Ireland can move forward, Stormont can turn the lights back on and start making decisions for Northern Ireland again."

Mr Smith said: “I am deeply disappointed that we have not got all five parties in agreement. I just hope there is time tonight to reflect on that decision.

I know there are people in the DUP who want to move forward, I would urge them to move forward so that we can get this done.

The Democratic Unionists lost their confidence and supply deal with the British Government following the General Election but said they would not be forced into a deal which is not fair and balanced.

Senior negotiator Edwin Poots said: “We are not under any pressure.

“We are going to get the right, fair and balanced deal for all of the community and, in particular, the community that we represent we are not going to abandon at the behest of any government or any other political party in Northern Ireland.”