News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Stormont can turn the lights back on,' says Tánaiste as DUP accused of thwarting powersharing deal

'Stormont can turn the lights back on,' says Tánaiste as DUP accused of thwarting powersharing deal
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 06:38 AM

A deal to restore the powersharing executive at Stormont could have been reached last night - but for the DUP.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said he is "deeply disappointed" that the party was the only one to hold out on a possible agreement.

Extra money for the North's crisis-hit health system and other projects is on offer, the Northern Ireland Secretary said.

But significant gaps remain on the place of the Irish language and reform of devolved institutions which have been in deep freeze for almost three years, the DUP said.

Stormont collapsed in January 2017, and since then, the Northern Ireland Assembly has been suspended.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he is sure a deal can be done before Christmas.

Mr Coveney said: "There is a deal to be done, Northern Ireland can move forward, Stormont can turn the lights back on and start making decisions for Northern Ireland again."

Mr Smith said: “I am deeply disappointed that we have not got all five parties in agreement. I just hope there is time tonight to reflect on that decision.

I know there are people in the DUP who want to move forward, I would urge them to move forward so that we can get this done.

The Democratic Unionists lost their confidence and supply deal with the British Government following the General Election but said they would not be forced into a deal which is not fair and balanced.

Senior negotiator Edwin Poots said: “We are not under any pressure.

“We are going to get the right, fair and balanced deal for all of the community and, in particular, the community that we represent we are not going to abandon at the behest of any government or any other political party in Northern Ireland.”

More on this topic

No Northern Ireland devolution before Christmas, as DUP blamed for delayNo Northern Ireland devolution before Christmas, as DUP blamed for delay

UK Govt to urge Stormont parties to commit to health service rescue planUK Govt to urge Stormont parties to commit to health service rescue plan

Arlene Foster: Failure to restore powersharing a shame on all politiciansArlene Foster: Failure to restore powersharing a shame on all politicians

'Let's strike a deal' and get Stormont up and running says Sinn Fein leader 'Let's strike a deal' and get Stormont up and running says Sinn Fein leader


StormontN. IrelandNorthern IrelandpoliticsDUPTOPIC: Stormont crisis

More in this Section

Cork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changesCork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changes

Separated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other peopleSeparated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other people

Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreedMicheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

Your job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont partiesYour job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont parties


Lifestyle

Rick O’Shea tells Irene Feighan he used to worry about his appearance but it no longer bothers him.Who, me? RTÉ's Rick O’Shea on suffering from imposter syndrome

Well-known figures such as Fiona Shaw, Joe Duffy and Sonia O’Sullivan tell Richard Fitzpatrick about the reads they’ve been most impressed with in 2019.Well-known figures tell us about their favourite book of 2019

Professor Joseph Butler, consultant spine surgeon, Mater Private Hospital and National Spinal Injuries Unit, Mater Misericordiae University HospitalWorking Life: From dawn to dusk with a consultant spine surgeon

Marjorie Brennan talks us through her highlights for 2019.Our contributor Marjorie Brennan selects her highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »