Storm on horizon: Fears Ciara could dampen voter turnout

Today’s general election may well signal stormy weather ahead for incumbent TDs, but today’s weather warning has sparked concerns that wind and rain could dampen voter turnout.

With Storm Ciara expected to batter the country with strong winds and gusts, two status yellow weather warnings remain in place for election day.

Met Éireann is predicting southerly winds will begin to strengthen today ahead of the storm’s arrival, reaching average speeds of up to 50 to 65 km/h, with gusts reaching 90 to 110 km/h.

Heavy rain is also forecast, which is expected to spread eastwards across the country, bringing with it 20 to 40mm of rainfall.

Another spell of heavy rain is forecast for tomorrow, with another 20 to 40mm of rainfall expected.

While the majority of offshore islanders cast their ballots yesterday, those living on islands closest to the Cork shoreline, including Cape Clear and Sherkin, head to the polls today, along with the rest of the country.

The weather conditions will be monitored throughout the day, according to the office of the Cork County returning officer.

“As it stands, the polls are obliged to stay open for four hours and after that it is at the discretion of the presiding officer,” it said.

“It is a matter of wait and see. The weather could also ease off but then turn and get worse again later in the day.

"The transport operators will be sussing out the situation because they will have to get the boxes back to the mainland as well.

“They are familiar with the conditions and the locality so they will monitor the situation as it develops.”

Research on the connection between weather and voter turnout shows that rain does have an effect.

That is according to Mary C Murphy, a senior lecturer at the Department of Government and Politics at University College Cork.

“Most of the research on the link between weather and voter turnout highlights that poor weather, specifically rain, decreases turnout, whereas higher temperatures increase turnout,” said Ms Murphy.

“A 2007 US study showed that one inch of rain reduces turnout with by one percentage point in presidential elections in the US.

"This is a small, but statistically significant effect and it has been supported by later studies.”

However, the evidence is not conclusive, she added.

“For example, research in Sweden failed to find a link between rain on election day and voter turnout.”

Turnout generally increases when the process of casting a vote is convenient.

“Poor weather can be an inconvenience and therefore a deterrent for voters,” said Ms Murphy. “But voters also make judgements in relation to whether the cost of not voting outweighs the benefit of voting.

"Then all sorts of things then come into play like a voter’s sense of duty to vote and the expected closeness of the election result.”

Polls will be open across the country between 7am and 10pm.

The general advice from Cork Votes is to plan in advance when you will vote and how you will get the polling station, bring photo ID, mark your numbers carefully and clearly, and don’t mark your ballot in any other way or you may spoil your vote.