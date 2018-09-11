Stephen Teap 'satisfied' with report after meeting with Dr Gabriel Scally

By Daniel McConnell and Elaine Loughlin

Stephen Teap has given an initial welcome to the Scally report, saying he is satisfied with it.

Stephen Teap, pictured here with Vicky Phelan, met with Dr Scally on Tuesday

Late on Tuesday night, Mr Teap spoke on Twitter after a marathon meeting with Dr Gabriel Scally, the government appointed expert who has produced a report into the cervical check scandal.

The meeting with victims was brought forward by 24 hours after aspects of it were leaked to the media, including the Irish Examiner.

In his tweet, Mr Teap said: "Just home now after a 5.5 hour briefing with Dr Gabriel Scally in Limerick. Tired, emotional but satisfied with the report. Will talk more about this tomorrow at 1pm when this is published. Good night! #CervicalCheckScandal."

Health Minister Simon Harris is to defy the view of the Scally Report and will press ahead with a Commission of Investigation into the Cervical Check Inquiry.

Leaked details of the report, which were described as "heartbreaking" and "disrespectful" by the women and families directly impacted by the smear test scandal, show that Dr Gabriel Scally does not believe that a promised commission of investigation is now required.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Harris faced a barrage of criticism over the leaking of the document which had only been seen by a handful of top-level officials in both their Departments as well as the Attorney General's Office.