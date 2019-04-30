Stardust families seek assurances over site sale

Families of the Stardust victims are appealing to prospective buyers of the site where the nightclub fire happened to commit to consulting with them about its future development.

They are also asking all candidates seeking election to Dublin City Council to sign a pledge that they will not support any development that does not provide for an appropriate memorial to the dead.

The site in Artane on Dublin's northside is home to the Butterly Business Park which was developed by the Butterly family who owned and ran the Stardust nightclub where 41 people died and more than 200 were injured in the 1981 fire. The building's entrance and facade still remain.

It has been put on sale by Cairn Homes Butterly Ltd which was formed to take over its ownership in 2015 with plans for a housing, hotel and retail development. Planning permission was granted to the Butterlys several years earlier with a condition that the development would include a memorial to be designed in consultation with the families and Dublin City Council.

Relatives' spokeswoman, Antoinette Keegan said, however, no-one has ever approached the families about the plans. She said they are in the dark as to what future development might now be proposed and if the existing condition would still apply.

Whoever is going to purchase this site, if they don't cooperate with us and they don't liaise with us, we'll have massive protests down there. People will come in their droves and they will stop any attempt at demolition," she warned.

MEP Lynn Boylan, who is supporting the families' campaign for fresh inquests into the deaths of their loved ones, said their frustration at the latest development is justified.

"The families, once again, were not informed that the sale was going ahead and only found out about it by opening the newspapers. It's indicative of how they have been treated by the owners of that site for decades. There's been no respect shown to the families," she said.

In a statement, the current owners' parent company said it is open to talks with the relatives: "Cairn Homes is in the process of selling Butterly Business Park. The company is conscious to the sensitivities of the location and is happy to meet and listen to the Stardust victims’ families."