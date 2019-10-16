News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Speed camera van workers to hold 72-hour strike over October Bank Holiday weekend

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 05:44 PM

Speed camera van workers are to strike over the October Bank Holiday weekend.

GoSafe operators who are members of SIPTU will take part in a 72-hour stoppage from 9am on Saturday, October 26.

The escalation comes as part of the unions ongoing dispute with the company over staff working conditions and union recognition.

It follows similar action last month which saw operators down tools for 24 hours.

SIPTU Organiser, Brendan Carr, said: “Our members have been left with no option other than to escalate this dispute with a 72-hour work stoppage and by implementing industrial action in the form of refusing to operate the Telogis tracking system which monitors their work activity.

“Our members are only taking this action as a last resort because of the intransigence of management which has refused to address their concerns relating to health and safety and their conditions of employment.

“These workers have attempted to address these problems through the State industrial relations mechanisms. The Labour Court has issued a recommendation saying that GoSafe should recognise SIPTU as the representative of its employees who are union members, but this has been completely ignored by management.”

