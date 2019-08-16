News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Son appeals for colleagues to give father who died in workplace accident guard of honour at funeral

Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Collier died on Wednesday
By Sarah Slater
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 11:39 AM

A son of a man who died in a workplace accident at Dublin Port has made an emotional appeal for truck drivers to give him a guard of honour at his funeral.

Father-of-four Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Collier, a truck driver from Co Dublin died on Wednesday when struck by an empty handler according to his son Darragh.

Mr Collier worked for a family run transport company based in north Dublin. His son Darragh said his father, “died doing the same thing he did every day to make a living.”

The man was found with fatal injuries at around 10.30am on Wednesday and two separate investigations, one being conducted by the gardaí and the other the Health and Safety Authority are continuing into his death.

His funeral Mass will take place at tomorrow in Swords. He is survived by his wife Trisha and four sons.

Mr Collier’s death is the eighth this year involving port and dock workers.

Darragh has made an emotional appeal on the Facebook page, Irish Rigs, saying, “Growing up that man got me to share the passion for trucks he (had) and we’d have endless talks about them. I’d love, if I could, give him the sending off he deserves by getting as many trucks as possible to line up outside the graveyard near Dublin airport as the hearse enters it.

“Trucks were his life and I’m sure he’d have a grin (from) ear to ear if something like this went ahead. So please to anyone out there with a truck (and) would be interested in helping out a fallen trucker (please pass on this appeal).

My Dad was killed down in Dublin port doing the same thing (he) use to do for a living everyday driving his truck. He was getting loaded when he got struck by an empty handler and died at the scene.

The trade union, Siptu has called for improved protection for dock workers.

Jerry Brennan, Siptu's spokesperson for ports, docks and harbour workers, said: "We hope that this is the final fatality before the necessary action is taken to ensure that our ports and docks become safer working environments.

Siptu is calling for an immediate meeting with the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys and officials from her department.

TOPIC: Workplace accidents

