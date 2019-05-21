NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Some pupils extremely anxious over standardised tests, agree three in four teachers

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 01:24 PM

Three out of four primary teachers agree that some primary school pupils felt extremely anxious about standardised tests.

The claims are part of a new study, which also found differing opinions on whether the tests were a valid way of measuring achievement.

A report by the Institute of Education at DCU and the primary teachers union, INTO, got the opinions of 1,500 primary school teachers about standardised tests such as the Drumcondra test.

Schools are required to facilitate the maths and reading tests in second, fourth and sixth class.

The research was undertaken by Professor Michael O'Leary from DCU's Institute of Education who said the tests act as a benchmarker.

"The big advantage of standardised assessments is that they allow schools and teachers to benchmark performance in an individual class and in an individual school against national standards," said Prof. O'Leary.

A number of teachers reported pupils feeling anxious about the tests, which retired principal Frank Shortt says it might be because some parents are taking them seriously.

"Maybe different schools need to just talk to parents at the start of the school year...and say exactly what this is for," said Mr Shortt.

"It's not put on some national database."

It also recommends changing the timing of the tests from the Summer to Autumn as a way of alleviating pressure.

READ MORE

Carlow has the highest rate of divorce in Ireland

More on this topic

State announces four more Educate Together schools

Planning application for permanent home for Douglas Educate Together

Educate Together to apply to Department of Education to run four new secondary schools

Granting patronage of Killarney school to local ETB 'not what parents want or deserve'

More in this Section

Boy, 13, with autism on hospital ward due to shortage of places in residential disability services

Taxi driver case prompts concerns over enforceability of bail conditions in sexual offence cases

Carlow has the highest rate of divorce in Ireland

Minister's refusal to allow child attend special summer school scheme prompts court challenge


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m pregnant – should I tell my fiancé I’m not totally sure he’s the father?’

Stylish salvage: Make your home street smart with reclaimed and recycled materials

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »