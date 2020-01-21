News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Social Democrats propose spending housing support funds on building 100,000 homes in five years

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 03:18 PM

The Social Democrats have proposed building 100,000 houses over the lifetime of the next Dáil.

The party has launched its housing policy this morning as part of the general election campaign.

It also wants the right to a home to be included in the Constitution and a nationwide rent freeze.

Co-leader of the Social Democrats, Catherine Murphy, said the Government has spent too much money on housing supports.

Ms Murphy said: "Essentially we are looking at 100,000 houses over the next five years.

"That is achievable, what we are doing at the moment is we are spending an awful lot of money on housing supports like Housing Assistance Payments, which is a very expensive way of delivering a very poor outcome."

