Six guns have been seized in Dublin, as part of an investigation into an organised crime group.

The haul which includes five handguns and one machine gun was found near a service station on the Naas Road at Rathcoole.

A technical examination has been carried out and gardaí say they're awaiting further tests.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.

The investigation was carried out by members of the Detective Unit Blanchardstown Garda station.