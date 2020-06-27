News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sinn Féin 'unaware' of Paddy Holohan's mayoral nomination, but it 'was wrong'

The former MMA fighter was suspended from the party in January after saying Leo Varadkar's "blood ran to India" and that the Taoiseach should be a family man. File photo: Sportsfile
By Aoife Moore
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 09:04 AM

Eoin O’Broin has said Sinn Féin councillors nominating Paddy Holohan for Mayor of South Dublin “was wrong”.

The Sinn Féin housing spokesman told RTÉ that he was not happy about the decision and that he would not support Mr Holohan.

“I heard after the vote had taken place,” he said.

“Paddy received a five-month suspension for his comments, comments that don’t reflect our party policy and caused enormous anger, internally within the party and offence to members of the public.

“He was re-admitted, but I have to say I think it was wrong for the party councillors to nominate him and if I was on the council I wouldn’t have supported such a proposition.”

Sinn Féin has reinstated the controversial councillor and former MMA fighter after a suspension, a move that has disappointed some members.

It is understood a number of staff in Sinn Féin’s headquarters have told party chiefs that they are disappointed Mr Holohan is back in the party.

Mr Holohan posted a picture to social media yesterday confirming the party's councillors on South Dublin County Council nominated Mr Holohan for Mayor of the county. Mr Holohan was not elected to the position.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Cllr. Paddy Holohan was recently readmitted to membership having served a five-month suspension.

Nominations in respect of Council positions are a matter for Council groups. The party was not aware of his nomination.

The ex UFC star was suspended from the party in January after it emerged he had made comments regarding the alleged use of sexual extortion by women on his podcast.

Those comments followed other remarks Mr Holohan made about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's Irish heritage and the fact that he, in Mr Holohan’s opinion, does not represent a “family man”.

Sources within the party have questioned whether the suspension was still in effect, but a party spokesperson confirmed that it was and that a disciplinary process was underway.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had declared herself "shocked and deeply disappointed" by Mr Holohan's comments on his No Shame podcast, where he had claimed underage girls were extorting men for money.

"There is some f****** scum women out there as well.

“And I just want to say to you, there’s a situation that I heard during the week… somebody was underage, the person didn’t know they were underage, the girl pursued the guy.

“Got whatever she needed, had pictures, had videos, and then said ‘I want 10 grand’."

