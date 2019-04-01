Sinn Féin to meet Michel Barnier and European leaders in Brussels

A Sinn Féin delegation is travelling to Brussels today to meet Michel Barnier and other European leaders over Brexit.

Party Leader Mary Lou McDonald says they are seeking assurances that the EU will continue to act in the interests of Ireland in the result of any crash-out by the UK.

Speaking from a border protest in Co Louth at the weekend, Deputy McDonald said Ireland cannot be collateral damage to Westminster.

"What we have built here through the Good Friday Agreement is so precious," she said.

Our peace and our stability is so precious that we cannot and we will not stand idly by as Tory wreckers seek to upend and destroy all of that. That cannot happen.

"I don't believe that decent people right across the island of Britain, decent English people would for a second wish that to happen."