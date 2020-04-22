News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Simon Harris apologises for suggesting there were 18 previous coronaviruses

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 09:28 PM

The Health Minister has apologised after suggesting there were 18 previous coronaviruses.

Earlier this morning, Simon Harris had been asked about a vaccine and said there is no guarantee as the previous diseases don't have a cure.

Covid-19 got its name as it was first reported in 2019.

Mr Harris speculated that "cabin fever" or "sleep deprivation" may have caused the gaffe.

"Don't ask me how or why," he said, discussing the comment.

"I can only presume it's a degree of cabin fever after being in this department on a very regular basis for the last while, maybe a bit of sleep deprivation.

I stupidly talked about there being 18 other coronaviruses which of course there isn't. I can be an awful ol' idiot at times.

"My apologies for any confusion it caused," he added.

