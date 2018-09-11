Simon Coveney: Elderly citizens deserve best care possible

By Olivia Kelleher

A new 36-bed wing at one of the country’s leading retirement villages, Bon Secours Care Village, Mount Desert, Cork, has been opened with the creation of 32 jobs.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Bon Secours Maura Roche, aged 100, and hospital manager Nollaig Broe at the launch of the 36-bed wing of the retirement village. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Developed at a cost of €11m by the Bon Secours Health System, the facility brings to a total of 97, the number of private en-suite rooms now in place at the facility located just off Lee Rd, Cork.

The investment has also seen the introduction of four newly refurbished enclosed gardens, lounges and seating areas with views over the Lee Valley for residents.

Opening the new facility, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Bon Secours has been operating on site since 2002 and, in that time has developed a reputation, for putting its residents at the centre of a special, high-quality, and caring service.

That’s why the extension we are opening here today was a much-awaited one and no surprise also that all 36 additional beds were occupied pretty much immediately,” he said.

“Our elderly citizens deserve this standard of care that the Bon Secour and others across the country provide.”

Bon Secours Health System Group CEO Bill Maher said they are extremely proud of what has been achieved in the Care Village over the years.

“Our continuous focus is on delivering the highest possible standards here and across all health system and it’s obvious, not least from our residents, that we achieve that,” he said. “Our wider investment programme is about making sure the very best facilities infrastructure and services are in place and it’s fair to say with this significant extension, we’ve done that yet again.”