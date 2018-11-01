Show’s over as The Venue closes after just three months

By Joe Leogue

There are fears that a Cork city music venue which announced its opening in late July has closed after just three months.

The Venue, a 600-capacity location just off Washington St, played host to shows from Bagatelle, Coolio, and The Riptide Movement recently.

However, the head of the event management company hired to run gigs for The Venue has told the Irish Examiner that the location’s owner informed him of his intention to close it as of today.

The Venue was developed by Rearden’s owner Paul Montgomery and managed by the Kerry-based Easy Street Ltd.

Shane O’Driscoll of Easy Street Ltd said he was taken on to act as booking agency for The Venue. He put together a programme of approximately 17 events to run from September until next March. However, he said he was told in the past few weeks that The Venue was to close on November 1, news Mr O’Driscoll said “came out of the blue”.

He said he does not know why The Venue has closed, but that he has now had to liaise with artists and ticket-sellers to arrange alternative venues, if possible.

A gig from US hip-hop stalwarts Arrested Development, due to be held in The Venue tomorrow night, has been moved to the Crane Lane Theatre.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster webpages for forthcoming shows by a Daft Punk tribute act, rapper Obie Trice, and the Hothouse Flowers all now state that the “event has been cancelled” and “ticket sales have stopped”. Attempts to contact Mr Montgomery were unsuccessful.