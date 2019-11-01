News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Show a bit of humanity': Minister calls on Achill asylum seekers protestors to stand down

'Show a bit of humanity': Minister calls on Achill asylum seekers protestors to stand down
Minister of State David Stanton. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 12:25 PM

Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton has called on the protesters at the Achill Head Hotel to “stand down”.

The contract for 13 “vulnerable women” asylum seekers to stay in the Achill hotel was for three months and would conclude at the end of January, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

He and his department are very keen to work with communities, he said.

This had worked well in Borrisokane where local concerns had been addressed and asylum seekers there had gone on to become involved in local sporting organisations and the Tidy Town committee.

“Everyone has a role to play here. This is a ‘whole of Government’ approach.

I would urge people to show a bit of humanity. We will work with the local community.

The Minister said he was very disappointed about what was happening with the protests in Achill and elsewhere. “I know people have reservations, but the protest and their presence (protesters) could be intimidating.”

He said that officials from his department had been engaging with the community in Achill and had met with local elected representatives.

READ MORE

Update: Second man charged in connection with Essex migrant deaths

Communications had been robust “to say the least.”

There are 39 direct provision centres around the country and they operate with no issue, added Mr Stanton.

“There’s nothing to fear. All these women want is peace and quiet.”

Mr Stanton said he was calling on public representatives “of all political hues across the spectrum” to show their solidarity.

The Government is working as hard as it can to meet its international obligations “to help these people,” he said.

The contract for the hotel in Achill has been signed and it is for three months.

“Let’s put in a small number at first,” he urged.

Having protesters outside in yellow vests 24/7 was very intimidating for vulnerable women.

We’re better than that.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan has expressed “extreme concern” at the decision to postpone plans to house the women at the hotel.

Recent events in Oughterard and Ballaghaderreen along with fires in Rooskey and Movill were also cause for concern, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr O’Callaghan was further concerned that “outside forces” were “piggybacking” local protests.

“People are trying to stir this pot.”

The public needed to recognise that Ireland is now a wealthy country so it was going to attract economic migrants.

They can’t have it both ways, have the country wealthy and successful, but say that they don’t want people coming here.

Mr O’Callaghan said he would encourage people to approach the issue with an open mind.

He also called on the State to provide purpose built accommodation for direct provision.

“The Government needs to recognise that this is going to be a long term problem.”

When asked about a recent event when a TG4 cameraman was asked to leave a public meeting about the issue in Achill, Mr O’Callaghan said it should not have happened and that people should not be embarrassed about having what they say subjected to public scrutiny.

“People are fearful of change. People shouldn’t be fearful especially in parts of Ireland suffering depopulation.”

READ MORE

Sacked Apple worker in Cork to be paid €15k following dismissal over online ‘chats'

More on this topic

'They are being further traumatised': Plans to house 13 female asylum seekers on Achill Island postponed'They are being further traumatised': Plans to house 13 female asylum seekers on Achill Island postponed

Plans to house 130 asylum seekers in Leitrim put on hold following protestsPlans to house 130 asylum seekers in Leitrim put on hold following protests

Residents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekersResidents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekers

Reader's Blog: Asylum seeker protests: There are two sides to every storyReader's Blog: Asylum seeker protests: There are two sides to every story


TOPIC: Asylum Seeker Protest

More in this Section

‘Distress’ as patients sleep on floor of hospital‘Distress’ as patients sleep on floor of hospital

Hospitals spend €18m to outsource surgeriesHospitals spend €18m to outsource surgeries

Swing-gate’ TD rejected by local FG membersSwing-gate’ TD rejected by local FG members

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of man's body, 60s, in KerryGardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of man's body, 60s, in Kerry


Lifestyle

Following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg, Flossie Donnelly is also on the same mission to save the planet. Her efforts will be the subject ofa new RTÉ documentary, writes Paula Burns.Saving the world one beach clean at a time

Photography has long been a neglected area of Irish art. The National Gallery’s first exhibition dedicated to the discipline is beginning to redress that, writes Marjorie Brennan.New exhibition puts focus on Irish photography

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »