News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Shocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse

Shocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse
Image: Liveline/RTÉ Radio 1
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 02:02 PM

Footage has emerged reportedly showing a tourist couple being robbed at gunpoint in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at Longs Place, Dublin 8, near the Guinness Storehouse, around 6pm yesterday.

The video, revealed by Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1, shows the couple having what is believed to be a handgun pointed at them by a hooded individual.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Two males armed with what is believed to be a gun, allegedly stole a phone from a pedestrian.

"No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

READ MORE

Fianna Fáil leader warns TDs to avoid voting controversy 'own goal'

More on this topic

Two men arrested following seizure of sub-machine gun and drugs in Co ClareTwo men arrested following seizure of sub-machine gun and drugs in Co Clare

Gardaí appeal for information on the murder of Dublin man who was shot in the faceGardaí appeal for information on the murder of Dublin man who was shot in the face

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager stabbedMan arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager stabbed

Man, 40s, arrested following daylight attack in CorkMan, 40s, arrested following daylight attack in Cork


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

HSE spent up to €22m on taxis in eight month periodHSE spent up to €22m on taxis in eight month period

Mining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkholeMining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkhole

Residents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekersResidents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekers

Developer offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in CoolockDeveloper offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in Coolock


Lifestyle

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

‘The Big Yin’ talks to Luke Rix-Standing about living with Parkinson’s, the power of forgiveness, and why he will never, ever stop swearing.Billy Connolly: ‘You don’t wake up famous, you wake up scratching yourself like everybody else’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »