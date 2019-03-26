Sharp rise in violent crimes since last year

Violent crimes rose sharply last year with increases in sexual offences, threats of murder, serious assaults, robberies of the person and aggravated burglaries. The rise in sexual offences, which was “witnessed across all regions”, included particularly large increases in aggravated sexual assaults and rape cases.

Figures for 2018 released by the Central Statistics Office also show a rise in fraud offences and a continuing growth in the drugs trade. Rape Crisis Network Ireland said that while there has been year-on-year increases in recorded sexual offences since 2015, an overall increase of 10% in 2018 was “significant”.

Its executive director Cliona Saidlear said they had expected an increase in reporting given wider factors, such as the #metoo movement and the Belfast rape trial. She said rape crisis centres nationwide have seen “significant increased demand over 2018” and that rates of reporting have also been increasing.

While recorded figures for 2018, compared to 2017, show a rise in many crimes, there was a reduction in homicide offences (due to fewer cases of dangerous driving causing death) and in burglaries.

The CSO is continuing to publish Garda crime data “under reservation” as it has ongoing concerns as to its quality, though it believes it is the best resource available.

A breakdown of the CSO figures includes:

A 10% rise in sexual offences (2,884 to 3,182), including a 21% rise in rapes, a 10% increase in defilement (of an underage person) and an 83% hike in aggravated sexual assaults;

A 5% increase in the assault category (18,925 to 19,955), including a 40% jump in threats of murder and an 8% rise in assaults causing harm;

An 11% rise in robberies (2,186 to 2,432), including a 57% jump in cash in transit raids, a 14% increase in robberies of a person and an 89% hike in blackmails;

A 12% jump in aggravated burglaries (229 to 256), although there was a 11.5% drop in overall burglaries (19,182 to 16,969)

The figures show a 10% rise in drug offences, driven by increases in supply cases (up 8%) and possession of drugs (up 11%).

Weapons offences overall are up slightly (2%), with reductions in shootings (-4%) and possession of firearms (-12%), but increases in explosive cases (+3%) and possession of offensive weapons (+5%).

There was an 18% increase in fraud offences, part on an ongoing rise in such crimes since 2014.

There has been little change in murders (44 to 42) and no change in manslaughter cases (unchanged at 4).

CSO data shows a 60% rise in sexual offences and a 40% drop in burglaries between 2014 and 2018.