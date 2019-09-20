News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Shane Lowry and Seamus Coleman among the thousands to send man with autism birthday cards after public appeal

Shane Lowry and Seamus Coleman among the thousands to send man with autism birthday cards after public appeal
Barry Connolly with his birthday cards. Pictures: Seamus Farrelly
By Louise Walsh
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 01:42 PM

A young man with autism was overwhelmed to receive over 4,000 birthday cards after his mum made a public appeal to help him celebrate turning 30.

An outpouring of public generosity led to the delivery by An Post of thousands of cards to Barry Connolly from all over the country and as far away as the UK, Dubai and Australia.

Even celebrities said 'Happy Birthday' to Barry with signed cards from the cast of Fair City and rally driver, Rosemary Smith as well as a signed Everton jersey from footballer Seamus Coleman and a signed photo of Shane Lowry from his mam and dad.

Barry's mother Sharon from Co Meath made the appeal on social media as she feared her son, who adores opening cards, would only receive a few cards for his milestone birthday.

However she was '"totally shocked" when a trickle of cards turned into a flood over a few days leading into his birthday on Thursday.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "There are so, so many good people out there who took the time and money to get a card and post it to Barry and for that, myself, my husband Seamus, Barry and Barry's sister Leanne will be forever grateful.

Barry and his mother Sharon
Barry and his mother Sharon

"I put the appeal up on Monday and was thrilled to get 36 cards on Tuesday. I arrived home on Wednesday and found a note from An Post asking me to collect a registered letter.

I thought that someone had taken time to send a registered letter was lovely but when I arrived at the Post Office, I was told there were 835 cards and 15 brown envelopes, each stuffed with dozens of cards from schools all over the country.

"I was stunned. I thought I was going to collect one.

"Then on Thursday, Barry's birthday, nearly another 2,000 cards were delivered along with flowers and loads of bars of chocolate. One couple even drove over from Drogheda with a card.

"There are cards from Fair City and rally driver Rosemary Smith as well as a signed jersey from Seamus Coleman and even a photo of Shane Lowry from his parents.

"I had to hide them all in the kitchen until Thursday evening to show Barry, who was just overwhelmed.

Barry and his mother Sharon
Barry and his mother Sharon

A further 1,000 cards were delivered today.

"The reaction from people has just been amazing. It has made Barry's birthday and my week. I'll never be able to repay their kindness but from the bottom of all of our hearts, we'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who sent a card.

"I'd better also thank Linda McGourty the postwoman who delivered them all!"

READ MORE

Quinn executive undergoes leg surgery after brutal abduction

More on this topic

Ads accused of 'creating a fear of vaccinations' deemed in breach of standardsAds accused of 'creating a fear of vaccinations' deemed in breach of standards

‘All we are told is no, no, no’: Parents of children with autism reveal uphill battles to find schools‘All we are told is no, no, no’: Parents of children with autism reveal uphill battles to find schools

Boy, 13, with autism on hospital ward due to shortage of places in residential disability servicesBoy, 13, with autism on hospital ward due to shortage of places in residential disability services

Autism-friendly family day announced for Tayto ParkAutism-friendly family day announced for Tayto Park


TOPIC: Autism

More in this Section

Pair held on charges connected to killingPair held on charges connected to killing

Varadkar condemns ‘cowardly and brutal’ attack on Quinn executive Kevin Lunney Varadkar condemns ‘cowardly and brutal’ attack on Quinn executive Kevin Lunney

From dust to dustbin ... Urn containing human ashes found at Navan recycling centreFrom dust to dustbin ... Urn containing human ashes found at Navan recycling centre

'Irish citizenship through birth or descent' the most visited document on Citizens Information website'Irish citizenship through birth or descent' the most visited document on Citizens Information website


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »