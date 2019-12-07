News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

SF's Pearse Doherty and family have lucky escape as car catches fire

SF's Pearse Doherty and family have lucky escape as car catches fire
An image from the Facebook video shared by Pearse Doherty shows his car in flames.
By Stephen Maguire
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 06:10 PM

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty and his family had a lucky escape after their car went on fire just moments after they got out of it.

The Donegal politician had just arrived home from the Dáil when the family car caught fire outside their home in Gaoth Dobhair.

Deputy Doherty's wife Róisín and their sons had left their car just 10 minutes before it caught fire outside their home.

Deputy Doherty could only watch as the car was engulfed in flames.

He is now urging people not to leave their children unattended in cars after the near miss.

He said: "This was a big, big lesson for everyone...Don’t leave children unaccompanied in cars - even a few minutes can kill."

Not malicious

The cause of the fire was not malicious, stressed Deputy Doherty, who shared a video of the blazing car on his personal Facebook page, here.

He also thanked the Gweedore Fire Service who attended the scene and brought the blaze under control.

He wrote: "Not the scene I was expecting to greet me when I landed home from the Dáil last night. Thank god no one injured.

"Róisín and the boys were out of the car and in the house for about 10 mins at this stage.

"Big shout out to all the team in the Gaoth Dobhair Fire Brigade, excellent considerate and thorough."

Despite his lucky escape, Deputy Doherty, who is leading a campaign against the cost of car insurance, said he was now facing his own battle with his insurance company after the car fire on Thursday night.

"Three calls later and insurance company still hasn’t returned the call. Says it all!!!," he wrote.

READ MORE

8 national parks and nature reserves to close for Storm Atiyah


More in this Section

FAI’s debts could surpass €55mFAI’s debts could surpass €55m

Someone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions drawSomeone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions draw

Johnson and Corbyn clash on Northern Ireland in TV head-to-head election debateJohnson and Corbyn clash on Northern Ireland in TV head-to-head election debate

Teen motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in CabraTeen motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in Cabra


Lifestyle

This Christmas remember that there is no such thing as cheap food.Buy local: Use your LOAF

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »