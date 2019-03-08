Sewage over-capacity prevents Kenmare campervan site

Plans for a campervan site on the outskirts of Kenmare have suffered a setback, due a lack of capacity in the town’s sewage-treatment system.

An Bord Pleanála has overturned the decision of Kerry County Council to grant planning permission for a new motorhome park at Reengappul, to the south-west of the town centre.

Campervan site would not affect Kenmare’s special status, says An Bord Pleanála.

The decision was successfully appealed to the planning board by a resident, Colm Murphy, who claimed the site was unsuitable. Mr Murphy raised concerns about the capacity of Kenmare’s overloaded sewage treatment plant to handle additional waste from the motorhome park, as well as traffic issues. He claims traffic is already an issue on Market St, the narrow access route for the proposed development.

“The street cannot accommodate such sized vehicles,” said Mr Murphy.

Project developer Martin Arthur had sought permission for a motorhome park consisting of 10 pitches, together with a new building to contain a reception area, toilets, showers, and a laundry room.

Irish Water had signalled that it would facilitate a connection for the development to the town’s water and wastewater network, although it had originally recommended refusal for the project, because the sewage treatment plant is operating well above its capacity. Planned upgrade works on the plant are scheduled to be completed by 2023.

An Taisce opposed the motorhome park, because it was close to the Finnihy River, which is prone to flooding during high rainfall, as well as being close to a stone circle that is a protected monument.

An Bord Pleanála said the proposed development was premature, because of the deficiencies in the sewage treatment plant to which the motorhome park would have been connected and the period within such constraints could reasonably be expected to cease.

The proposed development would, therefore, be prejudicial to public health and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” said a spokesperson.

The board said it could not be satisfied that the motorhome park, on its own or in combination with other projects, would not have a significant effect on special areas of conservation around Kenmare. As a consequence, An Bord Pleanála said it is precluded from granting planning permission for the development.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála said the proposal for the motorhome park is compatible, in principle, with the Kerry County Development Plan and “would assist in advancing the tourist product in the town of Kenmare”. However, the inspector said the evidence indicates that the sewage plant, which experiences seasonal pressures associated with the tourist season, is overloaded.

“To allow for the proposed connection to the system would exacerbate an already unsatisfactory situation and would be prejudicial to public health,” said the An Bord Pleanála inspector.