Several workers brought to hospital after chemical leak in Dublin

A number of workers have been brought to hospital after a chemical leak in West Dublin.
Paramedics and a hazmat team from Dublin Fire Brigade was sent to a site in an industrial estate in Ballycoolin, north of Blanchardstown.
A chemical was found to have leaked from containers at about 11am this morning.
A number of workers were decontaminated at the site, while several were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Dublin Fire Brigade says the scene has been contained and there is no danger to the public.
More as we have it.
We currently have units attending a HazMat incident in Ballycoolin. Specialist fire engines are on scene to provide support #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/1VO6A2xAUK— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 5, 2019