Several workers brought to hospital after chemical leak in Dublin

A number of workers have been brought to hospital after a chemical leak in West Dublin.

Paramedics and a hazmat team from Dublin Fire Brigade was sent to a site in an industrial estate in Ballycoolin, north of Blanchardstown.

A chemical was found to have leaked from containers at about 11am this morning.

A number of workers were decontaminated at the site, while several were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Dublin Fire Brigade says the scene has been contained and there is no danger to the public.

More as we have it.