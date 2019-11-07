Seven countries sign up to further collaboration to combat fake news online

A declaration has been signed by law makers from seven countries to advance international collaboration on the regulation of social media.

It aims to combat harmful content, hate speech and electoral interference online.

The countries that signed up to the principles are Ireland, Australia, Finland, Estonia, Singapore, UK and USA.

Members of the International Grand Committee on Disinformation and 'Fake News' signed the agreed principles in Leinster House this evening, at the end of a day-long meeting in the Seanad Chamber.

Committee chair Hildegarde Naughton said: “In addition to the set of principles, we have all agreed that individual States should put in place a moratorium on micro-targeted political advertising that contains false or misleading information until such time as regulation is in place.”

She said the issue of misleading political ads online was a common theme during the day’s evidence.

It was the third meeting of the ICG. The ICG met for the first time in Westminster at the end of 2019 and in Ottawa in May 2019.