Senior health officials concerned with trends emerging in Covid-19 spread

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, with senior health officials very concerned about some trends emerging in the spread of Covid 19 here.

They are worried about day-on-day increases in ICU admissions, clusters of nursing home cases, the rise in community transmission, and the spread of the virus among health workers.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths here has more than doubled in 24 hours, with 10 more people dying, bringing the death toll to 19.

There have also been a further 255 confirmed cases, with 1,819 cases now recorded.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said they may decide to bring in more measures to stop the spread after today's meeting.

"So we see a continuing increase day-on-day in terms of intensive care," he said.

"We see as you rightly say clusters in a number of situations where we would not like to see infections in nursing homes or other long-stay residential facilities.

"If anything further is necessary, I've said from the beginning, ever before we had a case, if we needed to make a recommendation to the public or to the Government about actions that needed to be taken, we would do that without hesitation."