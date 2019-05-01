NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Semi-automatic sawn-off shotgun recovered in Dublin

Picture via An Garda Síochána
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 09:33 AM

Gardaí have recovered a loaded semi-automatic sawn-off shotgun during a search in Dublin.

As part of an ongoing policing action targeting criminality in the Blanchardstown area, gardaí searched a house at Sheephill Park yesterday.

They also search a wasteland at Sheephill Estate where the shotgun was recovered concealed in some undergrowth.

The weapon has been forwarded to Garda Headquarters for ballistic testing.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made.

They added that investigations are continuing.

READ MORE

Man faces domestic slavery charges in Belfast

More on this topic

Campaigners lose High Court challenge over Heathrow third runway

Berlusconi undergoes surgery on intestinal blockage

Coillte to spend €100,000 clearing up 600 tonnes of waste in two sites

'Race has never been a factor,' says County attorney as black police officer convicted of murdering woman

More in this Section

Revenge porn to be made a crime

Two US tourists rescued as car plunges off Kerry pier

Mandatory vaccines for children under consideration

Butcher bear-hug delays bag thief


Lifestyle

New releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime in May

GameTech: A Plague Tale Innocence is a game that impresses

Catherine Grieves: The woman who chooses the music for Killing Eve

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »