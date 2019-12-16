News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Section of busy shopping street in Cork closed off as chunk of concrete falls from building

Section of busy shopping street in Cork closed off as chunk of concrete falls from building
A chunk of concrete dropped from the top of Debenhams onto St Patrick's St. Pictures: Damian Coleman
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Cork City Fire Brigade have cordoned off a section of a busy shopping street after a chunk of concrete fell from a building.

The incident happened at Debenham's on St Patrick's St this afternoon.

"Crews are currently dealing with an incident in St Patrick’s Street in the City Centre," the Cork City Fire Brigade said this lunchtime.

Section of busy shopping street in Cork closed off as chunk of concrete falls from building

The chunk had dislodged from the overhang at the top of the building and fell to the floor below.

Section of busy shopping street in Cork closed off as chunk of concrete falls from building

There were no reported injuries and the Fire Brigade as well as An Garda Síochána are at the scene assessing the damage.

READ MORE

High Court order allows Ian Bailey's extradition to France

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating murder of Timothy Hourihane make second arrest Gardaí investigating murder of Timothy Hourihane make second arrest

Traders in Mallow express annoyance at being excluded from parking regulations meetingTraders in Mallow express annoyance at being excluded from parking regulations meeting

Cork's Energy Master Plan aims to increase use of renewable energy by 53% and create jobsCork's Energy Master Plan aims to increase use of renewable energy by 53% and create jobs

Hi-B’s legendary owner part of Cork folkloreHi-B’s legendary owner part of Cork folklore


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

UCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history courseUCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history course

An 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hearsAn 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hears

Patrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder convictionPatrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder conviction

Doherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like itDoherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like it


Lifestyle

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »