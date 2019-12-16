Section of busy shopping street in Cork closed off as chunk of concrete falls from building

Cork City Fire Brigade have cordoned off a section of a busy shopping street after a chunk of concrete fell from a building.

The incident happened at Debenham's on St Patrick's St this afternoon.

"Crews are currently dealing with an incident in St Patrick’s Street in the City Centre," the Cork City Fire Brigade said this lunchtime.

Crews are currently dealing with an incident in St Patrick’s Street in the City Centre. Delays in the area as a result #CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/qetqKvveA6 December 16, 2019

The chunk had dislodged from the overhang at the top of the building and fell to the floor below.

There were no reported injuries and the Fire Brigade as well as An Garda Síochána are at the scene assessing the damage.