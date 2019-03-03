Second celebratory concert for Cara O'Sullivan announced

The organisers of a celebratory concert for renowned soprano Cara O'Sullivan have announced a second event in her native city due to 'phenomenal public demand'.

The first concert, due to take place at Cork Opera House on Sunday, April 14, sold out in just over a week.

A second event will now take place on Monday, April 15 at the same venue. Tickets, priced at €40 and €60, will go on sale at the Cork Opera House box office at 10am on Thursday, March 7.

It is understood that arrangements are also being made for a third concert to take place in Dublin too.

The concerts were announced after Ms O'Sullivan was diagnosed with what friends have described as a 'life-changing illness'.

Ms O'Sullivan is one of the best-known and loved performers to come from Cork. She has performed in opera houses and on concert stages all over the world.

Now the music community of Cork is coming together for both concerts to honour and say thank you to Cara.

The concerts will see a huge number of well-known performers come together to pay tribute to and celebrate the work of Cara. Led by sopranos Majella Cullagh and Mary Hegarty, special guests including Anne Marie Gibbons, Bridget Knowles, Lynda Lee, Kim Sheehan, Owen Gilhooley, Breffni Horgan, Ryan Morgan, Jung Soo Yun, John Spillane, Karen Underwood, Evelyn Grant, David McInerney and Elmarie Mawe will perform.

They will be supported by a 50-piece orchestra, conducted by John O Brien and Conor Palliser, with pianists Ciara Moroney and Eleanor Malone.

The organising committee of the concerts said that the response so far has been phenomenal.

In a statement, they said: "Our dearest friend Cara, a colleague with a world-class voice, has had a sterling thirty-year career. In that time she has used her talents to help the citizens of Cork in numerous charity events and benefit concerts.

"Cara is now dealing with a life-changing illness. We must be there for her and assist her and raise money for her, while also honouring and celebrating a great artist."

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Mick Finn will also present the inaugural Cork City Council Culture Award to Ms O'Sullivan at a special ceremony in the Lord Mayor's Chambers on Friday, March 15.

Announcing the honour, Mr Finn said it would pay tribute to Ms O'Sullivan's 'remarkable contribution to the arts in Cork, nationally and globally' and that it will be awarded annually to someone in the arts sector.