Sean Ó Fearghaíl re-elected as Ceann Comhairle

Fianna Fáil TD Sean Ó Fearghaíl has been re-elected as Ceann Comhairle of the 33rd Dáil.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl received 130 votes against 28 delivered for Denis Naughten, beating the quota by 50 votes.

The result was not unexpected given a majority of TDs had appeared to be in favour of Mr Ó Fearghaíl’s reelection, both on foot of his record in the last Dáil and due to a consequent reduction in Fianna Fáil’s effective votes in the new parliament.

Two ballot papers were rejected as invalid as no first preference was indicated on either of them.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl will now address the Dáil when it reconvenes later this afternoon.

