Sean Gallagher ‘hurt’ by reaction to 2011 presidential election debate

Businessman Sean Gallagher has said he was “hurt” that people felt he “looked unconvincing” in his

response to questions about his Fianna Fáil links in the controversial Frontline debate in 2011.

He has said the fake tweet in the debate “threw” him and caused him to “doubt” his own memory.

Entering into what was the final debate of the 2011 presidential campaign, the election was his to lose.

Three separate weekend opinion polls had given him a double-digit lead over Micheal D Higgins, with about 40% support. His position appeared unassailable.

But he walked out of the studios that night with his campaign in tatters after sensationally admitting he may have collected a €5,000 donation for Fianna Fáil from a convicted fuel smuggler in Louth.

Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness revealed that, prior to going on air, he had spoken to a businessman about a 2008 Fianna Fáil fundraiser to which Mr Gallagher had been linked.

He said the businessman claimed Mr Gallagher had called to his home to collect a donation after the fundraiser. Mr Gallagher repeatedly denied the accusation at first, before conceding he may have delivered a photograph to the man’s home.

The debate moved on to other issues and then took a break.

When it returned, host Pat Kenny said there had been a “development” — a tweet seemingly from a McGuinness campaign account saying Sinn Féin was going to produce the businessman the next day.

Mr Gallagher, with the benefit of seven years’ distance, said he allowed himself to be thrown by the introduction of the fake tweet.

“The challenge of live TV, having already made the statement and responded and when I said it was not correct, the debate had moved on. Then we had an unprecedented fake tweet from a false Twitter account and that threw me,” he says.

“I am honest, I have said it was not my finest moment, hands up, and it caused me to doubt my own memory momentarily.”

“I know lots of people who have told me they were going to vote for me until that moment, but perhaps I looked unconvincing and that is what hurt me, that I looked unconvincing. The next day the moratorium kicked in and it was very difficult to come back from that.”

Mr Gallagher last year won a substantial financial settlement from RTÉ, which also apologised to him, and he says he is happy to close the door on the matter.

“I am explaining it rather than complaining about it. I have put this to bed with the six-year case with RTÉ. I effectively shook hands with them and moved on. I fully accept their apology that they offered before Christmas. I am looking forward and not back,” he says.

“I met them last week and they reassured me, we have all learned lessons and it is time to move on.”

Mr Gallagher insists he will accept the full €325,507 salary if elected to the Áras, saying the setting of the salary level is a matter for the Government.

“My view has always been the same, whatever the Government set, and it may be altered, but that is a matter for the Government. The Government sets the salary and that is my view. I also made it clear that I would commit to stay, where possible, in embassies and the accommodation attached to the embassies as the Government is already paying for these in order to save taxpayers’ money,” he says.

Mr Gallagher says that as a Cavan man, he is seeking to run a “frugal” campaign, but is likely to spend about €300,000.

“I am not sure [exactly] but it will be frugal. My campaign team are acutely aware and I remind them daily that I am a Cavan man, I have that genetic DNA make-up that every euro is a prisoner. It will be a community-based campaign. It will be volunteer-led for the most part, we won’t be using posters,” he says.

When Gavin Duffy’s spend of €300,000 is raised, Mr Gallagher responds: “It will most likely be in that general area [€300,000].”

He says the money to fund the campaign will come from a mixture of his own savings and small donations from supporters.

“Transparency is important. I made a voluntary declaration to SIPO and while it was not required, I thought it was important to lead by example. I intend making an

annual declaration if elected,” he says.

Mr Gallagher says he was surprised to learn the €317,000 allowance provided to the president every year was not audited.

He also says that if elected president, he would campaign for a united Ireland and believes it can be achieved within his lifetime.

“There is an important piece of work to be done now in relation to Northern Ireland. It is a process, building on what Mary and Martin McAleese did,” he says.