Seamstress living in Direct Provision to show Cork office workers how to avoid fast fashion

Picture: Larry Cummins
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 01:49 PM

A leading serviced office space provider has recruited a Russian seamstress living in Direct Provision as part of their green initiative.

Olga Voytenko, who has turned her hobby into a business, will be in Glandore's Cork offices next week to show how a stitch in time saves the environment.

The event is part of Glandore's aim to achieve an eco-friendly workspace for its members.

Using Olga's expertise, they hope to encourage members to have their clothes repaired or altered instead of throwing them out and giving in to fast fashion.

Olga, who has been living in direct provision in Cork for three years, opened her business in the heart of the city last December.

One of four businessmen who supported her was John Dennehy, chairman and founder of Zartis and a member of Glandore.

Mr Dennehy recommended Olga to Glandore who support female entrepreneurs and they were delighted to hire her.

Olga will carry out small touch-up jobs when she visits the Cork offices next Wednesday.

Clothes needing more detailed work will be taken back to her sewing studio on Patrick's Hill and returned to members in about four to five days.

Glandore is intent on creating a greener working environment in its offices in Cork, Dublin and Belfast.

Head of marketing at Glandore, Henry Daly, said all of their nine buildings use renewable energy and their Cork offices are already plastic-free.

The availability of the seamstress is the latest addition to the perks enjoyed by Glandore's members.

They already enjoy visits to their offices from a barber and a hairdresser. An arrangement can also be made for a fitness instructor and a masseuse to pop by.

Olga can help members keep their clothes looking smart. It is all about supporting local business and trying to champion sustainability.

"We are encouraging everyone to have a look at their clothes before throwing them out and buying something new. Olga will help show members that there is still plenty of life left in them,” said Mr Daly.

Sales manager at Glandore, Danielle Healy, said: “We are fully committed to supporting female entrepreneurs and small businesses through our partner programme, so this connection with Olga is very welcome."

Olga, who lives in the Kinsale Road direct provision centre with her daughter, said she is delighted to be asked to be involved in Glandore's latest green initiative: “It will certainly help my business."

Olga learned to sew from a young age both at home and at school.

Her grandmother was her first teacher and she had two aunts who sewed and repaired clothes.

“I have big ideas. I'd like a few studios in Cork and maybe some in other cities too."

Olga's business idea was one of a number considered by the generous businessman.

She was given a loan and will pay it back when her business became profitable so other refugees or asylum seekers can be helped to establish a business.

