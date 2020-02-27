News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»BREXIT

SDLP: British government is putting Northern Ireland's economy at risk in Brexit negotiations

SDLP: British government is putting Northern Ireland's economy at risk in Brexit negotiations
The SDLP strongly condemned the British government's negotiating mandate. File Picture.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 02:17 PM

Additional reporting from Press Association.

Matthew O'Toole, MLA and SDLP Brexit spokesperson, said the British government's negotiating mandate has "opted to put Northern Ireland's economy at risk" in order to indulge "the fixations of English nationalists and libertarian fantasists."

Mr O'Toole made his comments after the British government published their negotiation guidelines and threatened to walk away from EU trade talks if progress not made by June.

In a statement the SDLP Brexit spokesman said: "The British Government’s negotiating mandate again underlines Boris Johnson’s dangerous indifference to Northern Ireland’s interests."

If any more evidence were needed of Boris Johnson's contempt for Northern Ireland, this document provides it.

The statement continues that by attempting to abandon the commitments made in the political declaration attached to the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the British government are "damaging the UK's already weakened global reputation," and have increased the risk of disruption to trade between Northern Ireland and Britain.

The British government has revealed its plans for the trade talks ahead of the first round of negotiations on Monday, saying it “will not negotiate any arrangements in which the UK does not have control of its own laws and political life”.

It states the UK’s intention to rely on World Trade Organisation terms under an arrangement with the EU similar to Australia’s if progress on a comprehensive deal cannot be made.

READ MORE

UK could walk away from EU trade talks if progress not made by June

More on this topic

Here's your guide to what's at stake in the UK-EU negotiations?Here's your guide to what's at stake in the UK-EU negotiations?

One in five would trust AI over politicians in Brexit negotiations – reportOne in five would trust AI over politicians in Brexit negotiations – report

UK sets out its stall for post-Brexit EU trade talksUK sets out its stall for post-Brexit EU trade talks

Barnier says UK must accept ‘ground rules’ if it wants EU market accessBarnier says UK must accept ‘ground rules’ if it wants EU market access


TOPIC: Brexit