Scouting Ireland issues response to Tusla child-welfare recommendations

Scouting Ireland has issued a response to eight recommendations made by Tusla in relation to the protection and welfare of children in the organisation.

The recommendations were made in a letter from Tusla to Scouting Ireland chief executive John Lawlor, which highlighted “serious concerns” around the scouting body's child protection procedures.

The eight Tusla recommedations are:

It is imperative that a proposed meeting between Scouting Ireland board of management is progressed without delay;

The actions of key personnel holding a role in safeguarding within Scouting Ireland may have been compromised;

Consideration should be given to nominate the CEO of Scouting Ireland to be the principal liaison in relation to work on Children First;

A sub-committee should be put in place to review the child safeguarding statement and procedures throughout the organisation;

An urgent review of the manner in which Scouting Ireland manage current child protection concerns and disclosures from children should commence;

There should be an immediate review of the supervision of children involved in scouting;

Scouting Ireland should consider the viability of continuing with overnight trips;

Consideration should be given to ensure the personnel manning the helpline set up to deal with historical abuse issues are independent of Scouting Ireland.

Scouting Ireland’s response to the Tusla recommendations:

To allege that “the actions of key personnel holding a role in safeguarding may have been compromised” is a serious statement to make and we would like to understand why Tusla has made this statement. This is a most serious allegation, which we would have responded to immediately, had we known or understood Tusla’s concerns. It has not been raised in any of our meetings with Tusla.

Why is there a need for a subcommittee to be put in place to review the child safeguarding statement and procedures when Ireland’s foremost safeguarding expert, Ian Elliott completed a very comprehensive review in 2018 and Mr Elliott’s recommendations are currently being implemented by the organisation? Indeed, Tusla has confirmed in writing that Scouting Ireland’s child safeguarding statement is compliant with the legislation.

Why does Tusla believe “an urgent review of the manner in which Scouting Ireland manages current child protection concerns and disclosures should commence", given that key statutory agencies in respect of child protection are the Gardaí and Tusla in this jurisdiction and from the outset we have worked closely with both agencies? We have convened interagency meetings to ensure that they understood our procedures and how we were managing disclosures. We have provided Tusla with details of allegations made to us, and fully co-operated with them. We have consistently confirmed that what we were providing to them was what they needed.

What evidence does Tusla have for to support the request for “an immediate review of the supervision of children involved in scouting"? Scouting Ireland has completed the most comprehensive review of safeguarding, which was conducted by the independent safeguarding expert Ian Elliott. The organisation was also one of the first youth organisations in the country to adopt Children First legislation. Providing a safe environment for young people is a priority for Scouting Ireland and many positive changes have taken place to ensure that children in Scouting today are safer than they have ever been previously.

It would be helpful to understand what evidence Tusla has for suggesting that "Scouting Ireland should consider the viability of continuing with overnight trips." Overnight trips and the experience of camping outside at night is an experience every scout should have the opportunity to enjoy and we have a strong policy framework in place to support this activity in Scouting Ireland. Again this matter was never raised by Tusla in any meetings with our organisation.

There were 175 calls to our helpline all of which were responded to quickly and evidence referred to the relevant authorities. We can provide testimonials from satisfied and grateful callers who took the time to thank us for our responses to them.

The CEO of Scouting Ireland is very much involved with the extensive safeguarding work programme in place so Tusla’s nomination of him as the principal liaison person in relation to this work can be put in place immediately.

Tusla and An Garda Síochána has the statutory responsibility to assess and investigate child protection and welfare concerns. Scouting Ireland has not investigated any cases. However, our safe guarding team has a duty of care to ascertain the basic information required to bring the matter forward.

Tusla has set up a helpline for anyone who has a child protection or welfare concern, in the wake of the latest controversy surrounding Scouting Ireland.

It operates Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

The helpline number is 1800 805 665.