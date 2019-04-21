NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Schoolboy captures stunning photo of dolphin off Cork coast

Jamie’s photo of a dolphin off Fastnet.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 05:41 PM

A schoolboy has captured a stunning photograph of a dolphin frolicking in calm waters off Cork as whale watchers report a surge in marine wildlife activity over the balmy bank holiday weekend.

Jamie Casey, 11, from Sandycove in Dublin, captured this gorgeous image of a dolphin some 300-yards from Fastnet Rock lighthouse yesterday.

Sea conditions in the area at the time were described as calm and tranquil.

Jamie, who is visiting his grandparents in Baltimore for the Easter holidays, was on a rib with his brother Harry and their grandfather, Stuart Musgrave, when they spotted dolphins feeding in the waters around Fastnet just after noon.

Jamie Casey

Jamie waited for just the right to moment to capture this image with his Samsung phone.

The image was shared on social media widely over the weekend. Cork Whale Watch described the waters off Cork as “positively saturated” in marine wildlife at the moment.

On Saturday, they said they saw around a dozen harbour porpoises, about 20 basking sharks, hundreds of common dolphins, 40 minke whales and at least six humpback whales, all in the same area during their tours.

The humpbacks were feeding together with dolphins.

Conditions at sea were described as very calm and tranquil.

READ MORE

Four people rescued from yacht off Cork coast

More on this topic

Saoradh march takes place in Cork after condemnation over 'disturbing' Dublin parade

Four people rescued from yacht off Cork coast

'You've got a friend in me': Tom Hanks shoots video for Cork conjoined twins

Youghal pays tribute to golden racing duo

KEYWORDS

CorkDolphin

More in this Section

PSNI appeal for mobile phone footage following killing of Lyra McKee by 'new breed of terrorist'

President Higgins to lead 1916 commemoration ceremony in Dublin

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault on cyclist

Extra DARTs in operation ahead of Leinster game as some changes made to rail services


Lifestyle

Video: This chocolate facial is the perfect Easter-themed pampering

Wine with Leslie Williams

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Restaurant Review: Circa Restaurant, 90 Terenure Road North, Dublin 6w

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »