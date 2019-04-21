Schoolboy captures stunning photo of dolphin off Cork coast

A schoolboy has captured a stunning photograph of a dolphin frolicking in calm waters off Cork as whale watchers report a surge in marine wildlife activity over the balmy bank holiday weekend.

Jamie Casey, 11, from Sandycove in Dublin, captured this gorgeous image of a dolphin some 300-yards from Fastnet Rock lighthouse yesterday.

Sea conditions in the area at the time were described as calm and tranquil.

Jamie, who is visiting his grandparents in Baltimore for the Easter holidays, was on a rib with his brother Harry and their grandfather, Stuart Musgrave, when they spotted dolphins feeding in the waters around Fastnet just after noon.

Jamie Casey

Jamie waited for just the right to moment to capture this image with his Samsung phone.

The image was shared on social media widely over the weekend. Cork Whale Watch described the waters off Cork as “positively saturated” in marine wildlife at the moment.

On Saturday, they said they saw around a dozen harbour porpoises, about 20 basking sharks, hundreds of common dolphins, 40 minke whales and at least six humpback whales, all in the same area during their tours.

The humpbacks were feeding together with dolphins.

Conditions at sea were described as very calm and tranquil.