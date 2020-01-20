News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
School secretaries suspend strike action.

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 02:31 PM

School secretaries have suspended strike action.

The School Secretaries branch of Fórsa trade union has accepted an invitation to return to talks at the Workplace Relations Commission in the ongoing dispute over what they describe as a two-tier pay system.

Fórsa says work-to-rule action which began last Monday, January 13 will be suspended from 9am tomorrow morning in order to facilitate the talks.

According to the union, the existing pay system which applies to all school secretaries employed after 1978, leaves most earning just €12,500 a year.

It adds that irregular, short-term contracts force them to sign on during the summer holidays and other school breaks.

