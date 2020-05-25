News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

School-based mental health programmes for teens analysed

School-based mental health programmes for teens analysed
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Monday, May 25, 2020 - 07:07 PM

School-based mental health programmes aimed at young people in the later years of second-level can be effective but when "not implemented with high quality, the intended effects of the program are lost", according to new research.

The study, carried out by researchers at NUI Galway, looked at the experiences of hundreds of second-level students at schools around the country.

Titled 'The effects of implementation quality of a school-based social and emotional well-being program on students outcomes', it said: "School-based social and emotional learning (SEL) programs can be effective in producing positive outcomes for students. 

However, when the implementation quality is poor, these programs often lose their effectiveness and fail to produce the expected positive outcomes.

The research looked at a school-based SEL program for 15-18-year-olds in Ireland and collected outcome data for 675 students from 32 disadvantaged schools at three different points in time.

It focused on MindOut, designed to be delivered by teachers through the Social Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum to promote the social and emotional well-being of post-primary students over a 13-session programme. It then compared results for high implementation schools, low implementation schools and a control group.

Schools in the high-implementation category had better results when it came to categories such as mental health and wellbeing, and some even had better academic outcomes.  According to the research: 

A significant difference was found between the high-implementation group compared to the low-implementation group for Attitudes towards School, with the high-implementation group demonstrating more positive attitudes towards school.

The high implementation group again fared better in the 12-month follow-in research taken from participants.

"While the MindOut program was effective in producing positive outcomes for participants, this was only the case in schools that delivered the program to a high standard," it said, noting that only one of the outcomes measured — avoidance coping — was sustained at 12-month follow-up for the high-implementation group, meaning "the program was not able to produce long-term outcomes".

"Thus, after considering implementation, we can conclude that when MindOut is implemented as intended, the program can be successful in producing positive outcomes for participants. However, when the MindOut program is not implemented with high quality, the intended effects of the program are lost."

READ MORE

Mary Lou McDonald comments 'hammer home Fine Gael concerns' over talks

More on this topic

'Glaring gaps’ in mental health services must be tackled in post-Covid Ireland, says PNA'Glaring gaps’ in mental health services must be tackled in post-Covid Ireland, says PNA

New government needs to 'own' new mental health strategy – MHC ChiefNew government needs to 'own' new mental health strategy – MHC Chief

Ant and Dec, David Walliams and Phillip Schofield appear in mental health videoAnt and Dec, David Walliams and Phillip Schofield appear in mental health video

Almost 5,200 people on waiting lists for National Counselling ServiceAlmost 5,200 people on waiting lists for National Counselling Service


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Mental HealthTOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

Dozens of parishioners attend drive-in church service in AntrimDozens of parishioners attend drive-in church service in Antrim

Two arrested after €23k of prescription drugs seized in WaterfordTwo arrested after €23k of prescription drugs seized in Waterford

'We need continuity at this time' - Ciaran Cuffe against change of Green Party leader'We need continuity at this time' - Ciaran Cuffe against change of Green Party leader

HSE gets reassurances late filing of Covid-19 data by hospitals has not been repeatedHSE gets reassurances late filing of Covid-19 data by hospitals has not been repeated


Lifestyle

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

Despite now being in phase one of the easing of restrictions put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19, many thousands of workers across Ireland continue to work from home and that is unlikely to change in the immediate future.Making Cents: Working from home can save you time and money

The X Collective has brought an array of new Irish musicians, producers, facilitators and professionals together under one marquee, with an emphasis on inclusivity and addressing social issues.The X Collective: Marking the spot for a new wave of Irish sounds

There is just one universally heard buzz word in the wine world these days and that is ‘sustainability’.Wine List: The top sustainable wines to buy right now

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »