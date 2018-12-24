Santa has been cleared for Irish air space

Santa, his reindeer and "a very, very large sleigh" have been given permission to enter Irish airspace at any point after 5pm this evening, the Government has announced.

In an official statement this Christmas eve, Transport Minister Shane Ross said his department has been in touch with Mr Claus and "assured him there will be no obstacle" in coming to Ireland "as soon as it gets dark" tonight.

“My aviation chiefs have been in touch with Santa and assured him that there will be no obstacle to his entering Irish air space as soon as it gets dark this Christmas eve.

"Santa’s sleigh has been checked for air worthiness and is fully approved for round-the-world travel. All permits and insurance credentials are in order," Mr Ross said.

He added: “This year I have been informed that Mrs Claus will be accompanying Santa in her role as chief navigator.

"She has advised that milk, cookies and carrots are the best items for children to leave out before they go to bed.”

Santa ans Mrs Claus are understood to have said it is okay - and in some households strongly encouraged by parents - to leave a small drink out for Santa tonight.

However, Mr Ross said Santa added to him that he does not drink the alcohol until he returns home to the North Pole for a merry knees up once his work is completed.

"I have to set a good example to everyone and myself and Mrs Claus are very happy to keep our Christmas drink until we’re safely home in front of the fire on Christmas morning," Santa is believed to have told the Government minister.