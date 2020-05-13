News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘Rush’ of applications expected as pubs can apply for licences to open as restaurants

File and unrelated image of busy restaurant
By Tom Tuite
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 03:56 PM

Dublin's licensing court is expected to face a “rush” of applications for pubs to open as restaurants.

Under the government’s roadmap to lifting covid 19 restrictions restaurants and cafes can open in phase three, from June 29, but pubs, bars, nightclubs, and casinos have to keep their doors closed until phase five begins on August 10 next.

The plan states that this affects venues where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with.

Today an application was made by the operators of the Two Sisters pub in Rathfarnham in Dublin to be certified as a restaurant.

In the present circumstances public houses cannot open until August, their barrister Dorothy Collins told Judge Michael Coghlan at the Dublin District’s licensing court.

In order to open, the venue will have to operate as restaurant, she explained.

Counsel said that the licensing court was going to get a rush of pubs saying they are restaurants but they will have to prove the have previously operated as restaurants as well.

Brian Devitt of the Two Sisters told the court his family-run business had 28 to 30 staff who are unable to work at present. He agreed with counsel that they will be subject to the covid-19 guidelines.

The Two Sisters will be run as a restaurant and has previously operated as one, he told Judge Coghlan.

Niki Andrews BL for the Village Inn on Main Street, Celbridge, Co. Kildare said that pub was also making an application for a restaurant certificate. She said it was a well established premises and has operated as a restaurant as well for a long time.

The director of the business, Michael Rossiter, told the court there will be compliance with covid-19 regulations. Judge Coghlan noted most the area was seated but there was an extended bar.

The premises had been modified over the years, “to make it more a restaurant” and that was more their trade, Mr Rossiter replied.

Plans were furnished to the court showing the seating area and their architect confirmed he was satisfied to recommend a restaurant certificate.

The court also noted there was also no Garda objection to either pubs' application and Judge Coghlan agreed to certify them as restaurants.

