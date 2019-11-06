News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
RTÉ planning 200 job cuts and 15% pay cut for star presenters

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 10:41 PM

RTÉ is going to axe 200 jobs and bring in pay cuts for some of its star presenters.

The cuts will be implemented over the next three years in order to save €60m as part of financial restructuring.

RTÉ’s studio in Limerick is also to be shut down, with the State broadcaster saying that Lyric FM will be moved to Cork and Dublin, although they will continue to provide a mid-west news service in Limerick.

They will also close the Digital Audio Broadcast network, as well as RTÉ’s digital radio stations (RTÉ 2XM, RTÉ Pulse, RTÉ Gold, RTÉjr Radio & RTÉ Radio 1 Extra).

They will also cease to provide the Aertel service.

The RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra will be moved to the National Concert Hall and they are to put the RTÉ Guide up for sale.

The plan, which is to be announced to staff next week, includes a 15% pay cut for its presenters at the top of the wage bracket and an indefinite pay freeze for all staff apart from senior management who will see their pay reduced by 10%.

Among those to take a 10% pay cut will be RTÉ's director general, Dee Forbes.

Ms Forbes said: "Our intention was to brief staff in full this week. However, given the sad passing of our colleague Gay Byrne, a decision was taken to postpone until next week.

"With so much detail now in the public domain, our first priority was to contact all staff immediately with an update on the revised strategy, and plans.

"However, Government needs to act to ensure there is a future for public service media in Ireland.

I am clear about what role RTÉ should play in Irish life, but I am also clear that we cannot do it unless Government fixes the TV Licence system.

"We shouldn’t be under any illusions; we are in a fight – a fight to sustain a viable public media in Ireland.

“We remain in discussions with Government. We are doing all we can to return RTÉ to a stable financial position, but we will not be able to reinvent public media for future generations, nor fulfil our remit, without immediate reform of the TV Licence system.”

